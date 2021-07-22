Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Trecora Resources worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 312,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 31,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

TREC opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $199.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

