Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Phoenix New Media worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Phoenix New Media by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Phoenix New Media by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

