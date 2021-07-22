Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,366 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.02% of Amtech Systems worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 938,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,680,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

