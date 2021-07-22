Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

MBCN opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $152.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,200 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

