Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Profire Energy worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 88,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $51.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

