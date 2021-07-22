Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 4,548.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 709,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CTXR opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

