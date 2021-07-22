Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.42% of ImmuCell worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmuCell by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

ICCC stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.90. ImmuCell Co. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.63.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. On average, analysts predict that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

