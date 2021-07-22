Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Superior Group of Companies worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

