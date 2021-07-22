Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

