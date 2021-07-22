Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 72,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 15.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLI opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

