Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

