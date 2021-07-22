Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 703,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of Otonomy worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.99. Otonomy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

OTIC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

