Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 455,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Frank’s International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FI opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $617.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.23.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

