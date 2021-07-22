Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

