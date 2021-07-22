Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 173.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $9,070,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $9,200,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

