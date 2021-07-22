Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of REKR stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.95. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. Equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.