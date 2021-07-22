Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 23,252 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.02). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.