Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 722,760 CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 722,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.85% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.