Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.79% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $10.35 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

