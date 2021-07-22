Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of United Insurance worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United Insurance by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

UIHC stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

