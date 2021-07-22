Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

