Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Betterware de Mexico worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. Research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 363.83%.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

