Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 276,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.84% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CORR opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.95. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. As a group, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

