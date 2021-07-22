Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Citizens worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Citizens by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Citizens by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

