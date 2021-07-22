Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of NL Industries worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $6.43 on Thursday. NL Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $313.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.