Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,400 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Provident Bancorp worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 52.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

PVBC opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

