Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,100 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFE opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $163.26 million, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

