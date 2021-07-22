Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 74,383 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,383 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of United Fire Group worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFCS. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of UFCS opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

