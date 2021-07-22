Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Rattler Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 312,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 211.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 4.33.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.