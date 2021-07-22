Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of First Foundation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in First Foundation by 70.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $22.43 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

