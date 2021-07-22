Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,101 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.