Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Youdao worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Youdao by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAO shares. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

DAO stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Youdao, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

