Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $96,523.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $106,920.90 and approximately $96,523.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00141610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,855.69 or 0.99932767 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,343,356 coins and its circulating supply is 360,721,749 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

