Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 9,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

