Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.35. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.