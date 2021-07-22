Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.65. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 31,307 shares traded.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

