Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $926,582.65 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
RGEN stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.01. 160,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $131.91 and a 52 week high of $228.84.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.