Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post sales of $145.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.02 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $585.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $692.73 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

