Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.17 Million

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post $145.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the lowest is $141.02 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $692.73 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $131.91 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.86.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

