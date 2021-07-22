Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.62% of Replimune Group worth $93,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,073 shares of company stock worth $3,036,921. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.