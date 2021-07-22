Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $415,885.46 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $415,885.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,246.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00.

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 285,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.