Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1,818.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Republic Services stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

