Republic Services (RSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Republic Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.740-3.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.74-3.79 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

