Request Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.44 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Request has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $46.44 million and approximately $736,526.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.00859221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

