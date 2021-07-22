Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chewy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

Chewy stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock worth $18,199,174. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

