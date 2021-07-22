Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

GNTY opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.