Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS: ANPDF):

7/21/2021 – ANTA Sports Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – ANTA Sports Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – ANTA Sports Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – ANTA Sports Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS ANPDF traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53. ANTA Sports Products Limited has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

