Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MEG Energy (MEG)

7/20/2021 – MEG Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

7/15/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

7/14/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.50.

6/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

6/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.09. 1,960,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

