Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

7/22/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

7/12/2021 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisitions, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During first-quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 22% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Notably, Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, high costs and supply-related constraints may pressurize the company’s margins. This, along with competitive pressures and inclement weather conditions, are headwinds.”

7/8/2021 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Zelman & Associates. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLDR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. 2,222,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

