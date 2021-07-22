Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 22nd (AKZOY, ALFVY, APO, ARVN, ASML, ASOMY, AZMTF, BLX, BNMDF, BNTX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 22nd:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$38.50 target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has €59.90 ($70.47) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €56.50 ($66.47).

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. They currently have €66.00 ($77.65) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €64.00 ($75.29).

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$14.75 target price on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. The firm currently has €11.60 ($13.65) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €11.20 ($13.18).

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. They currently have €10.50 ($12.35) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €9.20 ($10.82).

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an outperform rating. They currently have €10.00 ($11.76) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €9.50 ($11.18).

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has SEK 110 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 105.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has SEK 108 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 103.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T). Royal Bank of Canada issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). They issued a hold rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a hold rating.

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). Royal Bank of Canada issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.